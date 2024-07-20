Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,982,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Everbridge by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 416,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 46,695 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.