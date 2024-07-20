Evercore ISI Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $97.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.32.
Welltower Stock Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.
Insider Transactions at Welltower
In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,079 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,917,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
