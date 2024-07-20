Evercore ISI Trims Macy’s (NYSE:M) Target Price to $17.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on M. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Saturday, July 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

