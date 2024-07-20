Everscale (EVER) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Everscale (EVER) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $104.16 million and approximately $919,169.18 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,910,745 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,817,772 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

