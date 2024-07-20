ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,140. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in ExlService by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 364,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ExlService by 16.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 520,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in ExlService by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,760,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 59.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS opened at $33.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $34.81.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. Analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

