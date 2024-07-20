FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.31. 1,294,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,847. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.50.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.