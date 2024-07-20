Financial Contrast: NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) & Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT)

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) and Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NanoViricides and Nuvectis Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides N/A N/A -$8.59 million ($0.82) -2.59 Nuvectis Pharma N/A N/A -$22.26 million ($1.41) -4.77

Nuvectis Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoViricides, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NanoViricides has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvectis Pharma has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.3% of NanoViricides shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NanoViricides shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NanoViricides and Nuvectis Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides N/A -74.66% -66.51% Nuvectis Pharma N/A -141.57% -103.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NanoViricides and Nuvectis Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvectis Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nuvectis Pharma has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Nuvectis Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvectis Pharma is more favorable than NanoViricides.

Summary

NanoViricides beats Nuvectis Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc., a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases. It also offers NV-CoV-2 Solution for injection, infusion, and inhalation to treat severe cases that are not yet hospitalized would be best performed by an injection; and injectable solution can be delivered directly into the lungs as a fog created using standard portable battery operated nebulizer devices which enables action at the most important site of infection by a respiratory virus, such as coronaviruses, RSV, influenzas, human meta-pneumovirus, certain adenoviruses, and other infections, that can lead to severe pneumonia. In addition, the company provides Nanoviricide, a biomimetic platform technology designed to attack enveloped virus particles to deliver anti-viral payload into infected cells sparing uninfected cells to block replication cycle without toxicity. NanoViricides, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma. It is also developing NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase 1a clinical trails that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases. It has license agreement with the CRT Pioneer Fund for the NXP800 and any of related derivatives; and the University of Edinburgh for the NXP900 and any of associated derivatives. The company was formerly known as Centry Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. in July 2021. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

