First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,467 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Diageo by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $178.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,730.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DEO

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.