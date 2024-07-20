First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of RPC worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 304,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Price Performance

RPC stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.59.

RPC Dividend Announcement

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.33 million. RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. RPC’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RES. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RES

RPC Profile

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.