First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,178.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

