First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 26,500 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Radiant Logistics worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.82 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

