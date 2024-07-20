First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 121.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 195,290 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,824,000 after buying an additional 229,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,978,000 after buying an additional 195,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,807,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $153,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,160 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $239,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,208.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $153,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,220 shares of company stock worth $3,734,576. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.