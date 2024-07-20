First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,389,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,143,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,965,000 after purchasing an additional 879,518 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175,400 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SmartRent by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 44,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SMRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of SmartRent in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $4.30 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.89.

SmartRent stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

