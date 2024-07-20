First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $391.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.04 and a 200-day moving average of $359.37. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $233.84 and a one year high of $415.15.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $420.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.50 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

