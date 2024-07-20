First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Astronics worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 92,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Astronics by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,928 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. ACK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Astronics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRO opened at $21.25 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Astronics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

