First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,435 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:JELD opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $959.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

