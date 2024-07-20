First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 598,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 4.21% of Amtech Systems worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 234.6% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 210,339 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

