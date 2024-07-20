First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $4.49 Million in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Monro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monro by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after purchasing an additional 453,980 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 349,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 292,762 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 24.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after buying an additional 195,955 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $2,420,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the first quarter worth about $2,406,000.

Monro Stock Performance

Monro stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $731.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $310.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Monro’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

