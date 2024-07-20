First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of EnerSys worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 867.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.99. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

