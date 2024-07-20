First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Modine Manufacturing worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $41,129,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,414,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,013,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after buying an additional 263,614 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 208,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $11,623,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

NYSE MOD opened at $107.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average is $89.03. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $117.04.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

