First Foundation Advisors Acquires 4,931 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 365.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $814.48. 79,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.63. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $467.62 and a 12 month high of $834.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $701.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.39.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.