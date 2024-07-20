First Foundation Advisors Buys 27,126 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 1.43% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 40,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,473. The company has a market cap of $967.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $34.13.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

