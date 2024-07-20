First Foundation Advisors Buys 8,530 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 105,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 22,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,662. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.17.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.