First Foundation Advisors Has $10.27 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,537 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. 18,289,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,574,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

