First Foundation Advisors Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.75. 1,503,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,324. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.82. The company has a market capitalization of $213.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.25.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

