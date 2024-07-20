First Foundation Advisors Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $339,594,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after buying an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after buying an additional 186,215 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,063.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,063.60. 452,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,015. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $720.00 and a 12-month high of $1,106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,025.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $971.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.