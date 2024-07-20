First Foundation Advisors Has $21.24 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,647 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,776,000 after buying an additional 2,987,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,063,000 after acquiring an additional 167,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,735,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,383. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

