First Foundation Advisors Has $25.03 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $25,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Financial Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,672,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,713,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,608,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,705,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 73,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GSSC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.73. 11,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $528.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.