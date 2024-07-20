First Foundation Advisors Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,234,000 after acquiring an additional 443,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,574,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,706,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,097,000 after acquiring an additional 74,235 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.47. 1,903,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

