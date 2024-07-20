First Foundation Advisors Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $5,368,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.27.

Shares of VEEV traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,148. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

