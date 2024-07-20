First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.59-2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.570-2.650 EPS.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

