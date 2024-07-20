First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $217.80 and last traded at $215.65. 1,064,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,512,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.72.

First Solar Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. CX Institutional bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

