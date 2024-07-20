First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.55

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.55 and traded as high as $49.90. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $49.77, with a volume of 17,933 shares traded.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $246.37 million, a PE ratio of 130.97 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 371.05%.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
