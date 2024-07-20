First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.55

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.55 and traded as high as $49.90. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $49.77, with a volume of 17,933 shares traded.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $246.37 million, a PE ratio of 130.97 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 371.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,794,000 after buying an additional 461,641 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 114,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

