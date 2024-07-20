First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.33. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FCA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 5.11% of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

