First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.33. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
