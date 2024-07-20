First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.80. 1,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.
The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
