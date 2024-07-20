First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.10 and last traded at $90.10. Approximately 1,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2556 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.