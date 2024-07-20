First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.10 and last traded at $90.10. Approximately 1,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2556 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
