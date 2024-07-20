First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXTGet Free Report) were down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.10 and last traded at $90.10. Approximately 1,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2556 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

