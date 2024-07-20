Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Bank of America

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLNC. Scotiabank raised shares of Fluence Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 2.50.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

