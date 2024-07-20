Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,725 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Financial upped their price target on Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.
Foran Mining Stock Up 3.9 %
Foran Mining Company Profile
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
