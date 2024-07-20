Forge First Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,399,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,958. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.