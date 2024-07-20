Forge First Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 36,724 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,724 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,158,000. TopBuild comprises approximately 5.1% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of TopBuild as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in TopBuild by 19.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 81,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.75. 165,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,684. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $470.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.