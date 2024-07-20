Forge First Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.74 Million in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000. West Fraser Timber comprises 1.8% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 455,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,488 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. 135,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,328. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.23. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFG

About West Fraser Timber

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.