Forge First Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 980 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $535,549.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,106 shares of company stock valued at $154,542,945. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of META traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,149,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,694,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

