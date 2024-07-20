Forge First Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 266,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,401.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 1,038,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,347,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,361,000 after buying an additional 242,548 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,758,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,515,960. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

