Forge First Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 111,300 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,671,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,950,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623,408. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.