Forge First Asset Management Inc. Sells 99,400 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,400 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 2.2% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,749. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

