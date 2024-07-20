Forum Financial Management LP Sells 795 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,157,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The company has a market cap of $457.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average of $110.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

