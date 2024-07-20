FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading Up 1.7%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 3,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 68,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

FPX Nickel Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 26.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$91.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31.

About FPX Nickel

(Get Free Report)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.