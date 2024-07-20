freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.14

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.
freenet Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $693.69 million during the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 7.67%.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
