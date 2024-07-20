Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $5.35 at Citigroup

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.35 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ULCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.76.

Shares of ULCC opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

