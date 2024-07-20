Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048.80 ($13.60).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Future to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.02) to GBX 1,310 ($16.99) in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,464 ($18.99) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Future stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.62) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,381.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,160 ($15.04). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,041.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 805.45.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

